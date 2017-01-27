Penn State men’s volleyball ousts Mount Olive

Penn State men’s volleyball had little trouble on Friday night, dominating Mount Olive 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-19) at Rec Hall.
Luke Braswell led the No. 14 Nittany Lions (4-4) in assists and digs with 41 and 10, respectively, Chris Nugent had 14 kills, Jalen Penrose recorded three blocks, and Matthew McLaren tallied a pair of aces. Lee Smith also chipped in 12 kills.
Bret Rutledge guided Mount Olive (3-4) with 12 kills, Jeff Yasalonis dished out 25 assists, and Kian Hollevoet had six digs.
At no point in the match did Penn State trail the Trojans. The Nittany Lions ripped off a 6-0 run to start the first set and didn’t look back at all.
Penn State, rebounding from a two-game losing skid, hopes to make it two wins in a row when it hosts Coker on Saturday night.
