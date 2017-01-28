Penn State men’s volleyball cruises past Coker College

Penn State looked as like it was going to sweep Coker College, on Saturday but the match went four sets instead.
The Cobras (3-4) gave the Nittany Lions (5-4) a fight to start off in a 25-22 Penn State first-set win. The Nittany Lions had an easier time in the second set, cruising to a 25-16 win.
Penn State suffered a setback in the third set, falling behind by as many as four in the 25-22 loss. The Nittany Lions got squared away in the fourth set for a 25-14 match-clinching victory.
Lee Smith led Penn State offensively with 16 kills. Chris Nugent and Calvin Mende added 12 kills a piece as Luke Braswell handed out 49 assists for the Nittany Lions.
Joao Victor Santos led Coker with 19 kills.
