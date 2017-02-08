Penn State’s Chris Chase to be inducted into Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Hall of Fame

Former Penn State standout Chris Chase has been selected as one of the three men to be inducted in the sixth Hall of Fame class for the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association.
Chase is a 1989 Penn State graduate and will be joined for induction with 1997 Juniata graduate Chris Fazio and 1985 George Mason graduate Ric Lucas, the conference announced Tuesday.
Chase, a 6-foot-10 middle blocker, was “the most dominant middle attacker and blocker in the nation,” according to Tom Tait, the first head coach of the Nittany Lion program and a member of the EIVA’s first Hall of Fame class.
The new inductees will be honored at the EIVA championships in late April.
Comments