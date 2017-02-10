Penn State men’s volleyball outlasts NJIT

It took a little extra time, but the No. 13 Penn State men’s volleyball team finally put away the New Jersey Institute of Technology in five sets Friday night.
Lee Smith’s 17 kills and 14 each from Chris Nugent and Cal Mende led the Nittany Lions (7-4, 2-0 EIVA) to the 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 15-8 victory.
Smith also posted seven blocks while six each came from Mende and Matt Callaway. Royce Clemens picked up nine digs, and Luke Braswell directed the offense to .254 hitting with his 42 assists. Braswell and Nugent also had two aces apiece.
Jabarry Goodridge’s 17 kills and three aces led the Highlanders (4-5, 0-1).
Penn State visits Princeton on Saturday.
