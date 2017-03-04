Stanford sweeps Penn State in men’s volleyball

No. 15 Penn State could not keep pace with No. 8 Stanford on Saturday night at Rec Hall, falling to the Cardinal 25-20, 25-17, 25-23.
A night after laying a huge 19.5 blocks on No. 13 UC-Santa Barbara, the Nittany Lions could not contain the efficiency of Stanford, which hit .444. The Cardinal made just 11 unforced errors all night in hitting and serving, while Penn State had 23 and hit .261. The Nittany Lions also managed just four blocks.
Aidan Albrecht’s 11 kills and three aces and Jalen Penrose’s 10 kills paced the Nittany Lions (12-6). Luke Braswell gave out 32 assists.
Clay Jones’ 12 kills and Gabriel Vega’s 10 kills paced the Cardinal (10-7).
Penn State hosts Cal Baptist on Friday.
