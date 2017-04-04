Penn State’s Chris Nugent named American Volleyball Coaches Association’s National Player of the Week

After a big week personally in leading Penn State to three victories, Chris Nugent was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s National Player of the Week for Divisions I and II.
The award is the second in Nugent’s career, and he is the 17th Nittany Lion to pick up a weekly honor from the AVCA. He was honored after the Nittany Lions scored a 3-2 upset over then-No. 1 Ohio State, a 3-2 triumph over Princeton and a 3-1 win against NJIT.
The senior outside hitter averaged 3.21 kills per set on .430 hitting and totaled 23 digs, eight blocks and four aces. He registered a match-high 19 kills on .515 hitting to beat the defending national champion Buckeyes, added 14 kills on .346 hitting against the Tigers and 12 kills on .407 hitting against the Highlanders.
No. 12 Penn State visits Sacred Heart on Friday.
