Penn State men’s volleyball suffers 3-0 sweep against Sacred Heart

The Penn State men’s volleyball team experienced something that had never happened in the lifetime of any of its team members Friday night.
Sacred Heart swept the No. 12 Nittany Lions 25-22, 25-19, 28-26, taking both regular-season meetings between the teams. Penn State (16-10, 8-3 EIVA) had not lost twice to a league foe in the regular season since it fell twice to George Mason in the ECVL in 1984.
Before this season and dating back to 1987, Penn State had never lost three EIVA matches, compiling a 306-14 record over that span, and was 12-0 all-time against Sacred Heart.
The Pioneers used a huge block and efficient hitting for the win. They hit .405 while posting a 12-4 advantage in stuffs. Christopher DeLucie’s 15 kills on .542 hitting and Emerson Waumans’ 12 kills led the way, with Doug Dzema posting seven blocks.
Aidan Albrecht’s 11 kills on .474 hitting led Penn State while Chris Nugent added eight kills but also had eight errors. Matt Callaway picked up three blocks and Luke Braswell directed the offense to .188 hitting with his 28 assists.
The Nittany Lions visit Harvard on Saturday.
