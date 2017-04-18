Penn State men’s volleyball puts 3 on All-EIVA team

Three Penn State men’s volleyball players picked up honors Tuesday when the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association handed out its postseason honors.
Chris Nugent and Cal Mende were each named first-team All-EIVA, and Aidan Albrecht picked up second-team honors.
Nugent, last season’s co-Offensive Player of the Year in the conference, led the Nittany Lions with 289 kills and 3.21 kills per set while hitting .298, adding 126 digs, 21 aces and 35 blocks.
Mende, a 6-foot-11 redshirt freshman, had 292 kills and 3.28 kills per set at opposite, hitting .305. He also had 74 blocks, 104 digs and 11 aces.
Albrecht has put down 2.73 kills per set while hitting .242 with 99 digs, 45 blocks and a dozen aces.
The EIVA’s top hitter, Jabarry Goodridge, was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Princeton’s George Huhman is the Freshman of the Year and Sacred Heart’s Greg Walker is the Coach of the Year.
The EIVA semifinals are set for Thursday and the finals Saturday at Rec Hall.
