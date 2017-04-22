Penn State sweeps St. Francis for EIVA title, NCAA berth

One year away was enough.
Missing out on an EIVA championship last season, Penn State returned to the top of its conference with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-20 sweep of St. Francis on Saturday night at Rec Hall.
The Nittany Lions (21-10) had won 17 straight titles before falling to the Red Flash in the semifinals last season, with the national championship tournament played on Penn State’s campus.
The tournament title was the 28th in Nittany Lion history.
Penn State will find out when and against whom it plays when the six-team national championship bracket is announced at 1 p.m. Sunday on NCAA.com. The tournament starts May 2 in Columbus, Ohio, with the semifinals May 4 and the finals May 6.
The defending champion Buckeyes, the championship hosts, and Barton of Conference Carolinas also wrapped up automatic bids Saturday, with one more late Saturday night between Long Beach State and Hawaii.
Balance was the key for the Nittany Lions, with tournament Most Outstanding Player Chris Nugent putting down nine kills and hitting .438, and Aidan Albrecht also knocking down nine kills. Cal Mende and Matt Callaway each added six kills and Kevin Gear had five. Luke Braswell directed the offense to a .418 hitting night, with the team making just eight errors.
Blocking also was big, with an advantage of 8.5-2, while the back row held a 31-21 edge in digs. Albrecht and Gear led the blockers with four each, and Royce Clemens had a match-high 10 digs.
Michael Fisher’s 12 kills led the Red Flash.
Notes: During the match, the three inductees for 2017 were honored for the EIVA Hall of Fame. The class included Juniata’s Chris Fazio, George Mason’s Ric Lucas and Penn State’s Chris Chase. The 6-foot-10 Chase was a four-time AVCA All-American, three years on the first team, and helped the Nittany Lions to EIVA titles in 1986, 87 and 89. He still ranks in the top 10 in numerous program record categories.
More to come.
Gordon Brunskill: 814-231-4608, @GordonCDT
Comments