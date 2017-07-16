Former Nittany Lions help national women’s volleyball team to 1-2 weekend record

The U.S. women’s national volleyball team posted a 1-2 record over the weekend in the FIVB World Grand Prix with the help of a pair of past Penn State standouts — former All-Americans Micha Hancock and Megan Courtney.
The weekend closed with a 3-2 loss to China on Sunday morning, with a 15-11 fifth set.
Both former Nittany Lions played all five sets, with Hancock making 11 running sets in part-time setter duties, and Courtney had five digs playing in the back row.
On Saturday, the U.S. was handed its first loss of the tournament, falling 3-2 to Italy, with a 15-13 fifth set. Hancock delivered a pair of aces and a dig while making 11 running sets in sharing setting duties with Carli Lloyd. Courtney had a pair of digs in the loss.
On Friday, the U.S. beat Turkey in four sets, including a dominating 25-12 fourth frame. Hancock had three aces and a block and ran the offense for the final two sets, making 34 running sets. Courtney again had two digs.
Team USA won all three matches in the Grand Prix’s first weekend, including sweeps of China and Italy, and heads to Brazil for the final weekend of pool play July 20-23 for matches against the Netherlands, Belgium and Brazil.
