Former Penn State women’s volleyball players help U.S. advance to final round

Former Penn State standouts Megan Courtney and Micah Hancock helped the U.S. women’s national team to a pair of victories over the weekend and a berth in the FIVB World Grand Prix final round.
The U.S. clinched a spot in the six-team finals, set for Aug. 2-6 in China. Team USA won the 2015 title and was second last season.
The U.S. finished with a 6-3 record in preliminary play for second place after a four-set loss to host Brazil on Sunday morning.
Courtney started her second straight match and led Team USA with 10 kills, adding two blocks and four digs. Hancock delivered an ace and two running sets as a part-time setter.
With its second-place finish, the U.S. has a bye into the semifinals to meet a to-be-determined opponent during the final round in China from Aug. 2-6.
On Friday, Courtney made her first start in a USA uniform and put down 10 kills to go with 11 digs. Hancock added an ace and five running sets.
The U.S. beat the Netherlands in four sets Thursday with an ace, a dig and three running sets for Hancock. Courtney played three sets but did not post any stats.
Ability athletics
Brame runner-up twice at U.S. swim trials
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Penn State junior Sean Brame finished with three top-5 finishes over the weekend at the U.S. Paralympic Swimming Trials for the World Championships.
He was the runner-up in the 400-meter freestyle (6 minutes, 47.05 seconds) and 100 freestyle (1:28.53) in the S6 classification at the U.S. Training Facility. He also finished fourth in the 50 freestyle (41.38).
