Penn State women’s volleyball named preseason Big Ten favorite

The Penn State women’s volleyball team is the favorite to win the Big Ten, based on Tuesday’s preseason poll as voted on by the conference coaches.
Defending Big Ten champ Nebraska was picked to finish second, followed by Minnesota, Michigan State and Wisconsin. Rutgers was picked to end the season in last place.
Three Lions were also named to Tuesday’s preseason all-conference team: Ali Frantti, Simone Lee and Haleigh Washington.
The Nittany Lions are currently No. 6 nationally in the AVCA poll. Their season kicks off Aug. 25 in the West Virginia Tournament.
Men’s golf
Miller misses cut at U.S. Amateur
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. Penn State golfer Cole Miller rebounded from a rough first round by carding an even-par 70 Tuesday in the second round of the U.S. Amateur, but it wasn’t enough to make the cut.
Miller finished with a two-day total of an 8-over 148 to finish tied in 120th place out of 312 competitors. Had he finished with even par on both days, he would’ve made the cut in stroke play and advanced to match play along with the top 64 golfers. The cut line was 4-over.
The Nittany Lion senior struggled in the opening round at The Riviera Country Club, where he finished with two double bogeys and a snowman, before improving in the second round Tuesday at Bel Air Country Club. He again had a snowman — an 8 on the par-5 No. 14 — but also had three birdies to make up for it.
2017 Big Ten Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Penn State
2. Nebraska
3. Minnesota
4. Michigan State
5. Wisconsin
6. Purdue
7.Michigan
8. Ohio State
9. Illinois
10. Iowa
11. Maryland
12. Northwestern
13. Indiana
14. Rutgers
