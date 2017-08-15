Penn State’s Ali Frantti is one of three Nittany Lions to earn a spot on the preseason All-Big Ten team. The other two are Simone Lee and Haleigh Washington.
Penn State’s Ali Frantti is one of three Nittany Lions to earn a spot on the preseason All-Big Ten team. The other two are Simone Lee and Haleigh Washington. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State’s Ali Frantti is one of three Nittany Lions to earn a spot on the preseason All-Big Ten team. The other two are Simone Lee and Haleigh Washington. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State Volleyball

Penn State women’s volleyball named preseason Big Ten favorite

From CDT staff reports

August 15, 2017 11:34 PM

ROSEMONT, Ill.

The Penn State women’s volleyball team is the favorite to win the Big Ten, based on Tuesday’s preseason poll as voted on by the conference coaches.

Defending Big Ten champ Nebraska was picked to finish second, followed by Minnesota, Michigan State and Wisconsin. Rutgers was picked to end the season in last place.

Three Lions were also named to Tuesday’s preseason all-conference team: Ali Frantti, Simone Lee and Haleigh Washington.

The Nittany Lions are currently No. 6 nationally in the AVCA poll. Their season kicks off Aug. 25 in the West Virginia Tournament.

Men’s golf

Miller misses cut at U.S. Amateur

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. Penn State golfer Cole Miller rebounded from a rough first round by carding an even-par 70 Tuesday in the second round of the U.S. Amateur, but it wasn’t enough to make the cut.

Miller finished with a two-day total of an 8-over 148 to finish tied in 120th place out of 312 competitors. Had he finished with even par on both days, he would’ve made the cut in stroke play and advanced to match play along with the top 64 golfers. The cut line was 4-over.

The Nittany Lion senior struggled in the opening round at The Riviera Country Club, where he finished with two double bogeys and a snowman, before improving in the second round Tuesday at Bel Air Country Club. He again had a snowman — an 8 on the par-5 No. 14 — but also had three birdies to make up for it.

2017 Big Ten Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Penn State

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota

4. Michigan State

5. Wisconsin

6. Purdue

7.Michigan

8. Ohio State

9. Illinois

10. Iowa

11. Maryland

12. Northwestern

13. Indiana

14. Rutgers

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why it’s important to break a horse early

Why it’s important to break a horse early 1:03

Why it’s important to break a horse early
Investigation leads to murder charge 0:19

Investigation leads to murder charge
State High's Keaton Ellis talks recruiting 1:50

State High's Keaton Ellis talks recruiting

View More Video