Matt Rourke AP
Matt Rourke AP

Penn State Volleyball

Anderson leads U.S. volleyball in Brazil match

From CDT staff reports

August 21, 2017 12:19 AM

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.

Former Penn State standout Matt Anderson nearly led the United States Men’s National Team to a win over Brazil on Saturday night.

The U.S. side fell 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 18-16 in a USA Volleyball Cup match at the Sears Centre.

Anderson, who started at outside hitter, led all players with 31 points. He tallied match-high totals in kills (22), blocks (5) and aces (4).

Max Holt and Aaron Russell joined Anderson in representing Penn State on the U.S. team. Holt had four kills and one block, while Russell did not record any statistics.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dinosaur visits Grange Fair

Dinosaur visits Grange Fair 0:13

Dinosaur visits Grange Fair
Thunderstorm approaches State College 0:29

Thunderstorm approaches State College
Wolf speaks at Ag Progress 2:49

Wolf speaks at Ag Progress

View More Video