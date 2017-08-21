Anderson leads U.S. volleyball in Brazil match

Former Penn State standout Matt Anderson nearly led the United States Men’s National Team to a win over Brazil on Saturday night.
The U.S. side fell 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 18-16 in a USA Volleyball Cup match at the Sears Centre.
Anderson, who started at outside hitter, led all players with 31 points. He tallied match-high totals in kills (22), blocks (5) and aces (4).
Max Holt and Aaron Russell joined Anderson in representing Penn State on the U.S. team. Holt had four kills and one block, while Russell did not record any statistics.
