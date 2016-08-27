Penn State women’s volleyball sweeps West Virginia

Haleigh Washington and Simone Lee each had 10 kills to help No. 9 Penn State to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-17 win over West Virginia in its season opener Friday night.
Kendall White finished with a team-high 16 digs for the Nittany Lions, and Abby Detering had 29 assists.
The Nittany Lions will continue play in the Penn State Classic against Georgia Southern at 10 a.m. and No. 19 North Carolina at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Tar Heels beat Georgia Southern 25-18, 25-21, 25-15 in the first game of the tournament Friday night. State College graduate Taylor Leath had two kills and five digs for North Carolina.
