North Carolina rallies to beat Penn State

The Penn State women’s volleyball team was two points away from wrapping up a 3-0 opening weekend of the season.
No. 19 North Carolina had other ideas.
Despite a career-high 23 kills for Simone Lee, the No. 9 Nittany Lions were stunned by the Tar Heels 16-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 15-9 Saturday night at Rec Hall.
Lee added 10 digs while Ali Frantti, Haleigh Washington and Heidi Thelen each had 11 kills, with Frantti posting 12 digs and Kendall White making 17 digs. Washington also had five blocks.
The Tar Heels were paced by State College graduate Taylor Leath’s 18 kills and 16 digs to go with her four blocks and two aces. Taylor Treacy added 11 kills, Julia Scoles had 11 kills and five blocks and Sydnye Fields posted 11 blocks.
Penn State ripped off an 8-0 run early in the first set to take control. Lee had three kills during the burst, with two each for Frantti and Gorrell. A Frantti kill closed a set that saw the Lions make just two hitting errors and hit .548.
The second set was much tighter, with the Heels up 23-22 after back-to-back aces for Jacobs. Carolina then put a block on a Frantti swing, and an awkward set forced Gorrell to hit the ball long to wrap up the frame.
After falling behind 5-1 to open the third, Bryanna Weiskircher replaced Abby Detering at setter, and it seemed to turn things around for the Lions. A quick set to Washington in the middle put them up 12-11 and they never lost the advantage as they cleaned up some of their miscues.
Detering finished with 23 assists, and Weiskircher had 28 assists.
The fourth set again saw Carolina go up 5-1, and again Penn State had to scramble back and got the lead on a Washington kill at 14-13, which began a 5-1 run. The Nittany Lions appeared in complete control at 23-18, but the Heels rolled off the final seven points, helped by four Lion errors and a block and kill for Leath, to force the fifth.
Penn State errors and big swings for Scoles and Hayley McCorkle built an 11-7 lead in the fifth. Penn State made a small rally, but a kill and block for Leath led to match point, and Leath ended it with one final kill.
Earlier Saturday, Penn State swept Georgia Southern 25-13, 25-12, 25-7 with seven kills each for Washington and Frantti and six for Thelen, with Washington adding five blocks, part of am 8-1 blocking advantage. Bryanna Weiskircher started at setter and gave out 26 assists to go with eight digs, helping the team hit .424.
Also, Leath had two kills, two digs and a block as the Heels swept West Virginia 3-0.
The Nittany Lions hit the road next weekend for the Big Ten-Pac 12 Challenge in Boulder, Colo., facing Colorado on Saturday and No 10 Stanford on Sunday.
More to come.
Gordon Brunskill: 814-231-4608, @GordonCDT
