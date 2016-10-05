Nittany Lions learn television schedule for 4 matches

The Penn State wrestling schedule was released two months ago.
However, the Nittany Lions had a couple of matches still up in the air due to the Big Ten Network’s schedule not being set.
On Wednesday, the television schedule was released and Penn State’s televised matches are set.
The first match will be the Nittany Lions’ Bryce Jordan Center dual on Dec. 4 with Lehigh. The match was initially slated for a 2 p.m. start but has changed to Noon for a live broadcast on BTN.
Penn State’s matches with Rutgers, Iowa and Ohio State are now set too.
The Nittany Lions host the Scarlet Knights on Jan. 13 for a 7 p.m. start inside Rec Hall. One week later, Penn State travels to Iowa for a 10 p.m. match with the Hawkeyes inside famed Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The final matchup with the Buckeyes will be on the road with a 6 p.m. start time on Feb. 3.
The season gets underway in just over a month when the Nittany Lions travel to face Army West Point on Nov. 11. Fans get a first glimpse of the squad on Oct. 14 at the kickoff event that was started last year.
