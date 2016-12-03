Nick Nevills looking forward to wrestling in Bryce Jordan Center, and another shot at Lehigh

1:04 Penn State fans tailgate ahead of Big Ten championship game Pause

0:42 Penn State fans gear up for Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis Friday night

2:15 How cool is this house?

0:45 Penn State alumni Alan Woolslare brought good luck to the game

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

2:36 Barkley learns from fumble, puts it in his past