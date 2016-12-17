Penn State wrestling mourns death of former teammate

The Nittany Lion wrestling community is mourning the loss of James Vollrath, who died of cancer Friday night.
Vollrath, who graduated after the 2013-14 season, had some key wins for Penn State at 157 pounds.
At the 2011 Big Ten tournament, Vollrath went 2-2 to go from unseeded to seventh place. His run included a pin over eighth-seeded Kevin Bialka, of Northwestern, to pick up key bonus points to help the Nittany Lions take the team title.
He beat future Hodge Trophy winner Alex Dieringer, of Oklahoma State, in the 2013 Southern Scuffle to take second place in the tournament.
Dieringer, who finished his career in March at the NCAA championship tournament, had three national titles and only four losses — three to Iowa’s Derek St. John and one to Vollrath.
Vollrath, of Richboro, had Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer that is found in the soft tissue around the bones.
