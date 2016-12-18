Penn State redshirt Mark Hall continues to dominate wrestling tournaments

Redshirt Hall wins another title
Even though Penn State wasn’t able to compete at the Reno Tournament of Champions on Sunday, two of its wrestlers competed individually on Saturday.
Mark Hall and Luke Gardner each took part in the Cleveland State Open.
Hall cruised to a 174-pound title by going 5-0. He had four bonus-point victories with three pins and a major decision in the finals.
Gardner went 1-2 at 149 pounds. His lone victory was a technical fall.
The Nittany Lions are now on break and won’t hit the mats competitively until after the new year. They open their Big Ten schedule at Minnesota on Jan. 6 and at Nebraska on Jan. 8.
