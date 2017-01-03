Penn State Wrestling

January 3, 2017 12:14 AM

Penn State’s Mark Hall wins title at Southern Scuffle

From CDT staff reports

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

Penn State freshman Mark Hall finished 5-0 to capture the 174-pound title at the Southern Scuffle on Monday.

Hall, who wrestled unattached, earned a 9-4 decision over Penn’s Casey Kent — the top seed who was ranked No. 3 in the country — to advance to the semifinals. He pinned No. 15 Ryan Preisch of Lehigh at 6:29 in the semifinals to set up a matchup with No. 6 Kyle Crutchmer of Oklahoma State.

Hall earned a 10-3 win over Crutchmer to clinch the individual title.

Penn State’s Kade Moss (141) and Kellan Stout (197) each earned a win during the tournament.

The Nittany Lions (4-0) return to action at Minnesota at 8 p.m. Friday.

