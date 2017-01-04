Penn State wrestling’s Jered Cortez ‘day-to-day’ with injury

Jered Cortez was injured in the Nittany Lions’ 30-10 win over Lehigh on Dec. 4.
George Carpenter replaced him at the 133-pound spot in the Binghamton win.
Cortez’s injury is unknown. However, Penn State coach Cael Sanderson isn’t in too much of a hurry to get him back on the mat.
“He’s been back in the room wrestling,” he said. “We’re not going to rush him back into anything because we need him at the end. Obviously, we’d love to have him in the lineup, but you got to think the big picture here.
“You don’t want to put him out there before he is ready to go.”
Going through the ranks
Staying put: Jimmy Gulibon (No. 12, 141), Zain Retherford (No. 1, 149), Jason Nolf (No.1, 157) and Bo Nickal (No. 2, 184)
Moving up: Nick Suriano by one to No. 3 at 125, Cortez by one to No. 13 at 133, Vincenzo Joseph by three to No. 5 at 165, Shakur Rasheed by one to No. 14 at 174, Matt McCutcheon by two to No. 11 at 197 and Nick Nevills by two to No. 5 at 285.
