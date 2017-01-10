Penn State Wrestling

January 10, 2017 9:05 PM

Weekly rankings of Nittany Lion wrestlers

By Nate Cobler

ncobler@centredaily.com

There wasn’t much movement for Penn State wrestlers on Tuesday when the Intermat individuals rankings were released.

One Nittany Lion made his debut, one moved up and the rest stayed where they were a week ago.

More details below:

At the top: Zain Retherford (149) and Jason Nolf (157)

Making a debut: Geno Morelli (No. 14, 174)

Moving up: Vincenzo Joseph by one (No. 4, 165)

Staying put: Nick Suriano (No. 3, 125), Jered Cortez (No. 13, 133), Gulibon (No. 12, 141), Bo Nickal (No. 2, 184), Matt McCutcheon (No. 11, 195) and Nick Nevills (No. 5, 285)

