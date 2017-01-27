No. 2 Penn State crushes No. 16 Wisconsin in 26th straight win

Penn State wrestling had no problem on Friday night.
The No. 2 Nittany Lions (9-0, 5-0 Big Ten) won seven of the 10 bouts with all but one coming with bonus points in a 33-11 win over Wisconsin inside UW Field House in Madison. It was the 26th straight win for them.
Penn State gave up a total of two takedowns in the match. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions racked up 25 takedowns of their own.
The match began at 157 pounds when Jason Nolf pinned Jared Scharenbrock in 3:48.
Mark Hall, making his second start at 174 pounds, used six takedowns to earn an 18-4 major decision over Ryan Christensen.
Sandwiched between Nolf’s and Hall’s wins was a matchup of Vincenzo Joseph and Wisconsin’s Isaac Jordan. The wrestlers came into the match ranked No. 4 and No. 3, respectively, and after a scoreless first period, Joseph tallied an escape in the second to lead the bout heading to the third period.
Jordan, a returning NCAA finalist, used two reversals to Joseph’s escape and a takedown to send the match to overtime. The Badger wrestler proved his mettle with a takedown midway through the overtime period for the 6-4 win.
Penn State’s Bo Nickal ended his match with Hunter Ritter in the first period with a fall in 2:38.
Matt McCutcheon won 2-0 the hard way over Ricky Robertson at 197 pounds. McCutcheon used an escape and a riding time point for the win. He used a solid ride in the third period to lock up the win.
All told, Penn State led 19-3 at the break.
Out of the break, Wisconsin (3-4, 1-4) won two of the first three bouts.
No. 2 Connor Medbery matched up with No. 4 Nick Nevills. Nevills tallied the first takedown of the match with 59 seconds left in the second period. Medbery escaped though to send it to the third period tied 2-2. In the third period, Nevills got an escape but couldn’t stop the redshirt senior from getting a takedown with 45 seconds left in the 4-3 loss.
It was Nevills’ first loss of the season and the 100th career win for Medbery.
Wisconsin’s Eli Stickley earned a 17-2 technical fall of Triston Law, who was making his season debut, at 133 pounds.
It was the last win of the night for the Badgers.
Penn State received a 15-4 major decision win from Nick Suriano over Jens Lantz at 125 pounds; Jimmy Gulibon came out firing unlike his previous matches at 141 pounds with takedowns in a 15-3 major decision win over Cole Martin; and Zain Retherford closed out the match with a pin of Andrew Crone in 4:30.
The Nittany Lions host Northwestern, who fell to Indiana 23-14 Friday night, at 2 p.m. Sunday inside Rec Hall.
