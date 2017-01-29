Penn State Wrestling

January 29, 2017 11:10 PM

Taylor wins gold, Brown takes bronze in Paris

From CDT staff reports

PARIS

A day after Nico Megaludis picked up a gold medal, former Penn State wrestler David Taylor followed suit at the Paris International.

Taylor won the 86-kilogram freestyle weight class Sunday, topping the United States’ Richard Perry 8-5 in the finals.

He gave up a total of seven points the entire tournament. The other two points came in the semifinals in a 12-2 technical fall of France’s Akhmed Aibuev.

Taylor tacked on two other technical falls en route to the finals.

He topped Hungary’s Mihaly Hagy 10-0 to open the tournament. In the quarterfinals, he dispatched another Hungarian in Itsvan Vereb 10-0.

In the 74 kg weight class, two Nittany Lions squared off for bronze medals. Matt Brown got the best of Dan Vallimont 8-2.

