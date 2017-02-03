No. 2 Penn State puts on show in obliteration of No. 4 Ohio State

The Big Ten Network aired an interview Ohio State coach Tom Ryan had with reporter Shane Sparks.
In the interview, Ryan said, “You don’t have to be a senior to be elite.”
Penn State’s starting lineup features one senior. On Friday night, the youthful No. 2 Nittany Lions put on an elite showing in a 32-12 rout of Ryan’s Buckeyes.
“This (Ohio State) is a tough team,” Penn State assistant coach Cody Sanderson said to the Penn State Sports Network. “Ohio State is a great team.”
The Nittany Lions took seven of the 10 bouts. In all but two of the wins, Penn State came out with bonus points.
The dual started at 125 with No. 2 Nick Suriano racking up a 19-4 technical fall over No. 18 Jose Rodriguez. Suriano was dominant using six takedowns and four near-fall points.
Ohio State rebounded with a technical fall of its own from Nathan Tomasello. Tomasello used nine takedowns in a 22-7 win over George Carpenter to tie the match at 5-5. Suriano and Carpenter’s effort drew praise from Sanderson.
“From an opposing coach’s perspective,” Sanderson said, “they want to get out of 125 and 133 with a lead maybe by a couple points but after we are dead even. That is because of Nick Suriano really did a great job of scoring points and George Carpenter did a good job of keeping an extra point off the board for them.”
Following Carpenter’s loss, Penn State rattled off six straight victories.
Jimmy Gulibon continued to stay hot with a 5-3 win over Luke Pletcher at 141 pounds. Zain Retherford gave up the initial takedown to No. 5 Micah Jordan. However, four takedowns and two sets of four near-fall points later, Retherford closed out a 20-5 technical fall.
Jason Nolf piled onto the Nittany Lions’ lead with a pin of Anthony DeCarlo in 1:36. Penn State led 19-5 at the break.
Vincenzo Joseph kept things rolling out of the break with an 11-1 major decision over Cody Burcher at 165 pounds.
Next up came a potential match between Mark Hall and No. 1 Bo Jordan. Jordan was ruled out of the match about 10 minutes prior so Hall took on Justin Kresevic.
“He was disappointed when he didn’t get his hands on Bo Jordan,” Sanderson said. “He wanted to wrestle him.”
Hall tallied five takedowns before catching Kresevic in a cement mixer. Hall finished it off with a pin in 5:21.
In a rematch of the 174-pound NCAA title last season, Bo Nickal continued his dominance of Myles Martin. Nickal used three takedowns and a reversal for the 8-2 win and is now 4-1 against Martin.
Ohio State closed the dual out on a high note taking the final two bouts.
No. 4 Kollin Moore used an escape and takedown in the third period to top Matt McCutcheon 9-6. In the finale, current Olympic champion Kyle Snyder put on a takedown clinic on Nick Nevills. Snyder tallied over one-third of the Buckeyes’ takedown total with nine in a 19-9 major decision.
“Overall, our team wrestled well all the way through the lineup,” Sanderson said of Friday’s performance. “I’m happy with the effort we had out there.”
Barring an upset loss to Illinois or Maryland in the regular season finales next weekend, Penn State will be the Big Ten regular season champions. They also have locked up a spot in the National Wrestling Coaches Association Dual Championship match against as of right now Oklahoma State. The Nittany Lions topped the Cowboys last season in the debut of the event.
