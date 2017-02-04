Penn State wrestler wins title at Messiah Open

Penn State’s Francisco Bisono won the 174-pound title at the Messiah Open on Saturday.
The redshirt freshman posted a 4-0 record. Fourth-place finishes were turned in by freshmen Brian Friery and Luke Gardner. Friery had a 4-2 record with two pins and a major decision at 141, while Gardner was 3-2 with a technical fall at 149.
Also, Alex Nicholas was 3-2 and Ethan Wissler had a pin competing at heavyweight, and Devon Schnupp scored a pin competing at 125.
At the Edinboro Open, redshirt freshman Dominic Giannangeli was 3-2 with a major at 141, Patrick Higgins competed at 133 and Justin Lopez competed at 125.
