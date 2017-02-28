Penn State wrestler Geno Morelli earns postgraduate scholarship

Penn State wrestler Geno Morelli has been chosen as one of two recipients of the Big Ten’s annual Wayne Duke Postgraduate Award.
The award, given annually by the Indianapolis Big Ten Community Partnership, recognizes one male and female conference senior who plans to pursue postgraduate work on the basis of achievements in academics, athletics, extracurricular activities and leadership.
The fifth-year senior holds a 3.95 grade-point average in energy business and finance. He competed his first two seasons at Pittsburgh before transferring, helping the Nittany Lions to the 2016 NCAA Championship and started this season at 174 pounds before losing the starting spot to freshman phenom Mark Hall.
The DuBois graduate is the third Nittany Lion to earn the annual $10,000 scholarship. Ohio State soccer player Lindsay Agnew was the other award winner. They will be honored Saturday in Indianapolis during the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament.
