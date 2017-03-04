Penn State’s Nick Suriano officially done in Big Ten Tournament

It is official: Penn State true freshman Nick Suriano will not wrestle in the Big Ten Tournament.
Suriano received the No. 2 seed at 125 pounds. He took on Purdue’s Ben Thornton in the first round.
He was unable to go because of the ankle injury he suffered two weeks ago in the Oklahoma State dual.
Suriano gingerly walked out on to the mat and put the anklet on. The referee blew his whistle and one second later blew it again — the match was complete.
The referee accidentally raised Suriano’s hand before raising the hand of Thornton.
Suriano did what he had to do in order to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament in St. Louis, Mo. March 16-18.
He is likely to receive an at-large bid. Those bids are based on record (16-4), coaches ranking (2nd at 125 pounds) and the ratings percentage index (3rd).
