Penn State trails Ohio State by 7 points heading into Big Ten wrestling championship bouts

Penn State entered Championship Sunday of the Big Ten Tournament trailing Ohio State by 18.5 points in the team race.
After the consolation semifinals were finished, the Nittany Lions only trailed by seven.
Vincenzo Joseph (165 pounds), Bo Nickal (184), Matt McCutcheon (197) and Nick Nevills (285) all reached the consolation finals and will wrestle for third place.
Joseph and Nevills gave Penn State some much needed bonus points with pins. Joseph pinned Minnesota’s Nick Wanzek in 5:47 and Nevills stuck Rutgers’ Razohnn Gross in 3:32.
Nickal meanwhile controlled Illinois’ Emery Parker but fell two points shy of bonus points in an 8-2 win.
McCutcheon used a strong ride in the second period to build up riding time that he needed to win. He finished with 1:01 in riding time in a 3-2 win over Wisconsin’s Ricky Robertson.
Jimmy Gulibon’s Big Ten Tournament got worse.
The senior took on Wisconsin’s Cole Martin for seventh place at 141 pounds. Gulibon came out and scored the first takedown. However, Martin locked up a cradle and pinned Gulibon in 1:11. It was the third straight time Gulibon was pinned.
