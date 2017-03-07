Nick Suriano earns at-large bid in NCAA tournament

It seemed likely before, but now it’s official — Penn State wrestler Nick Suriano has earned an at-large bid for next week’s NCAA tournament.
The 125-pound wrestler was on the outside of the NCAA tournament looking in after the Big Ten tournament came to a close on Sunday. Suriano didn’t earn a national berth there because he was unable to wrestle due to an ankle injury he suffered two weeks ago in a dual against Oklahoma State.
But he didn’t have to wait long to find out he still advanced.
On Tuesday, 330 qualifiers were announced for next week’s NCAA tournament at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo. It will be held March 16-18
The Nittany Lions had eight wrestlers already locked up after the conference tournament was over. Each of them earned one of the Big Ten’s automatic bids. At-large bids were given out to 53 wrestlers based on records, RPI ratings and coaches rankings.
The true freshman finished third nationally in the RPI category and second in the coaches’ rankings. He posted an impressive campaign this season with a 16-3 record.
At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Penn State’s wrestlers will learn their seeds and their paths toward the ultimate goal of an NCAA title.
Comments