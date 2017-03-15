Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Iowa could take advantage of Penn State’s injury woes at NCAA Wrestling Championships

1:12 Take a snowy ride at Slab Cabin Park Pause

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

1:38 Drive carefully - some roads are difficult to navigate

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

0:43 Snowy day in the country

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:50 Bull-Moose Party of Penn State invites fellow students to talk