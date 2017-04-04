Penn State wrestling sweeps end-of-season InterMat awards — again

Penn State wrestling might be running out of room in its trophy case about now.
The Nittany Lions again swept InterMat’s season-ending awards, the university announced Tuesday, as the team captured the following honors: Freshman of the Year (Mark Hall), Wrestler of the Year (Zain Retherford) and Coach of the Year (Cael Sanderson).
The clean sweep is a repeat of last season, when Retherford and Sanderson won their two respective awards and Jason Nolf picked up the Freshman of the Year trophy.
This season’s honors came on top of the Nittany Lions’ sixth national championship in the past seven years and Retherford’s Hodge Trophy, the wrestling world’s equivalent to college football’s Heisman.
Retherford (149 pounds) finished the season at 28-0, with 17 pins, and was also named the 2017 NCAA Most Dominant Wrestler. Hall (174) was 31-3 with 12 pins and became one of Penn State’s first freshman national champions.
The Lions’ Vincenzo Joseph (165) was the runner-up to Hall. Fellow freshman Nick Suriano (125) also finished seventh in the voting.
Penn State returns nine starters next season, including eight of nine NCAA qualifiers and six All-Americans.
