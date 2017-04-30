Penn State wrestling lands top-ranked prospect at 145 pounds

The Penn State wrestling staff got good news Sunday on their way back from the U.S. Open in Las Vegas.
The No. 1-ranked wrestler at 145 pounds in the Class of 2017, Hempfield Area’s Jarod Verkleeren, announced his commitment to Penn State.
“After a very long process, I decided to continue my academic and wrestling career at Penn State,” he wrote in a tweet.
Verkleeren had committed to Iowa State but was released from his National Letter of Intent in March, after the Cyclones’ coaching change.
He is the reigning PIAA Class 3A champ at 145 pounds and a Cadet World champion.
Verkleeren, who is the 13th-ranked wrestler pound for pound in his class, projects to wrestle at 149 pounds for the Nittany Lions.
