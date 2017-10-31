Nittany Lions wrestling ranked No. 1 in first coaches poll

Penn State wrestling is a little over a week away from its season opener on Nov. 9 against Army West Point.
On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions were listed as the No. 1 team in the country when the USA Today/NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll was released by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Oklahoma State kept the Big Ten from sweeping the top three. The Cowboys came in at No. 3 as Ohio State was No. 2. Michigan was ranked the fourth team in the country, jumping up 11 spots from its final ranking at the end of last season.
Missouri rounded out the top 5.
The Big Ten overall had nine of its 14 teams in the top 25. Minnesota (No. 6) and Iowa (No. 7) were the only other Big Ten schools in the top 10.
Other ranked Big Ten schools include Rutgers (No. 12), Illinois (No. 14), Nebraska (No. 15) and Wisconsin (No. 18).
USA Today/NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll
Team
Pts.
Conf.
Prv.
1. Penn State
400
Big Ten
1
2. Ohio State
384
Big Ten
6
3. Oklahoma State
358
Big 12
2
4. Michigan
339
Big Ten
15
5. Missouri
325
MAC
10
6. Minnesota
302
Big Ten
13
7. Iowa
298
Big Ten
3
8. N.C. State
267
ACC
8
9. Virginia Tech
262
ACC
4
10. Lehigh
261
EIWA
11
11. Arizona State
256
Pac-12
20
12. Rutgers
214
Big Ten
12
13. N. Iowa
208
Big 12
14
14. Illinois
189
Big Ten
9
15. Nebraska
171
Big Ten
5
16. S. Dakota St.
157
Big 12
19
17. C. Michigan
125
MAC
17
18. Wisconsin
120
Big Ten
16
19. Oklahoma
91
Big 12
18
20. Cornell
86
EIWA
7
21. Stanford
80
Pac-12
21
22. North Carolina
63
ACC
NR
23. Rider
47
EWL
NR
24. Pittsburgh
38
ACC
23
25. Edinboro
29
EWL
22
Others receiving votes: Wyoming 25, North Dakota State 24, Oregon State 23, Purdue 13, Princeton 7, Navy 6, Lock Haven 5, West Virginia 5, Campbell 4, Chattanooga 4, Virginia 4, Buffalo 3, CSU Bakersfield 3, Appalachian State 2, Bucknell 1, Indiana 1
