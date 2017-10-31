Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson (back, left) and assistant coach Casey Cunningham (back, right) and the Nittany Lions will begin the season No. 1 in the country as the USA Today/NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday.
Penn State Wrestling

Nittany Lions wrestling ranked No. 1 in first coaches poll

By Nate Cobler

ncobler@centredaily.com

October 31, 2017 7:10 PM

Penn State wrestling is a little over a week away from its season opener on Nov. 9 against Army West Point.

On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions were listed as the No. 1 team in the country when the USA Today/NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll was released by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

Oklahoma State kept the Big Ten from sweeping the top three. The Cowboys came in at No. 3 as Ohio State was No. 2. Michigan was ranked the fourth team in the country, jumping up 11 spots from its final ranking at the end of last season.

Missouri rounded out the top 5.

The Big Ten overall had nine of its 14 teams in the top 25. Minnesota (No. 6) and Iowa (No. 7) were the only other Big Ten schools in the top 10.

Other ranked Big Ten schools include Rutgers (No. 12), Illinois (No. 14), Nebraska (No. 15) and Wisconsin (No. 18).

USA Today/NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll

Team

Pts.

Conf.

Prv.

1. Penn State

400

Big Ten

1

2. Ohio State

384

Big Ten

6

3. Oklahoma State

358

Big 12

2

4. Michigan

339

Big Ten

15

5. Missouri

325

MAC

10

6. Minnesota

302

Big Ten

13

7. Iowa

298

Big Ten

3

8. N.C. State

267

ACC

8

9. Virginia Tech

262

ACC

4

10. Lehigh

261

EIWA

11

11. Arizona State

256

Pac-12

20

12. Rutgers

214

Big Ten

12

13. N. Iowa

208

Big 12

14

14. Illinois

189

Big Ten

9

15. Nebraska

171

Big Ten

5

16. S. Dakota St.

157

Big 12

19

17. C. Michigan

125

MAC

17

18. Wisconsin

120

Big Ten

16

19. Oklahoma

91

Big 12

18

20. Cornell

86

EIWA

7

21. Stanford

80

Pac-12

21

22. North Carolina

63

ACC

NR

23. Rider

47

EWL

NR

24. Pittsburgh

38

ACC

23

25. Edinboro

29

EWL

22

Others receiving votes: Wyoming 25, North Dakota State 24, Oregon State 23, Purdue 13, Princeton 7, Navy 6, Lock Haven 5, West Virginia 5, Campbell 4, Chattanooga 4, Virginia 4, Buffalo 3, CSU Bakersfield 3, Appalachian State 2, Bucknell 1, Indiana 1

