Former Boise State wrestler Carson Kuhn announces he’s joining Penn State

There could be another option for Penn State wrestling at 125 pounds, after all.
Former Boise State wrestler Carson Kuhn, of Sandy, Utah, posted on Instagram on Tuesday night that he was the newest member of the Nittany Lions.
“I’m happy to announce that I am a Nittany Lion!” he wrote. “I will be wrestling for Penn State for my final semester of NCAA eligibility. It has been a crazy road to get here, but I want to thank all those who supported me on this journey. I would especially like to thank my amazing wife for her incredible support throughout this whole process and for always pushing me to be my best!”
The move may not yet be official. His name is not listed on Penn State’s official roster, and head coach Cael Sanderson deflected questions earlier in the day pertaining to a possible transfer.
“There was a kid trying to get into school here, and it’s kind of back and forth,” Sanderson said Tuesday afternoon. “But when that happens, we’ll let you guys know. If it happens.”
It’s unknown if Kuhn has yet cleared all university protocols. However, Kuhn’s addition is expected to become official in the near future — and he should contribute to the Nittany Lions immediately afterward. So far this season, Penn State has won just a single bout at 125 pounds.
Kuhn was a three-time state champ for Alta High School in Utah, finishing his career with a 174-12 record. He was well-regarded as a bright wrestling prospect, but his career never quite took off in college due to injuries.
After taking a year off to train at the United States Olympic Training Center and serving a church mission in Chile, he signed with Boise State in 2009 to wrestle at 125 and 133 pounds. He was 2-0 in 2016-2017 before a season-ending injury and was 5-3 the season before, when he came in late due to another injury.
Boise State discontinued its wrestling program at the end of last season and instead started a baseball team. The NCAA gave all Broncos wrestlers the option to transfer and be eligible to compete immediately.
