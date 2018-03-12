Former Penn State wrestling great David Taylor named to U.S. freestyle World Cup team

Coming off a prestigious Yarygin title in late January, former Penn State wrestling standout David Taylor will be getting another chance to compete on the international stage in April, as he was named to the 2018 U.S. men’s freestyle world cup team on Monday.
“I can’t wait!!” Taylor tweeted, along with a link to the announcement on USAWrestling.com.
I can’t wait !! https://t.co/4PIhG7CuDv— David Taylor (@magicman_psu) March 11, 2018
Taylor, who was a two-time Hodge Trophy winner and two-time national champion for the Nittany Lions from 2010-14, has continued his wrestling success in freestyle as a two-time U.S. open and a 2017 world cup champion. He blew through his competition in last year’s world cup, going 4-0 in the 86 kilogram weight class with three wins over Olympic medalists — including a pin in the finals of Olympic gold medalist Hassan Yazdani of Iran.
Although his bonus-point victory wasn’t quite enough for the U.S. to come home with the gold, FloWrestling.com labeled Taylor “unquestionably the wrestler of the tournament” and as the United States’ “hero.”
This year’s world cup, an annual international dual meet championship, will be held April 7-8 at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The event will feature the world’s top eight men’s freestyle teams — the U.S., Japan, Georgia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Cuba, Kazakhstan and defending champs Iran.
The U.S. drew into Pool A, along with Japan, Georgia and Iran. This will be the first international event for the U.S. men’s freestyle program since it won the team title at the world Wrestling Championships in Paris in August. Taylor also had an impressive performance there, giving up a total of just seven points throughout the tournament, with three technical falls en route to the title. Taylor’s victory helped the U.S. win its first world team title for men’s freestyle in 22 years, and only the third time in history.
USA Wrestling is announcing one world cup participant in each of the 10 weight classes each day through Wednesday. Joining Taylor will be a slew of former NCAA champions and All-Americans: Thomas Gilman (57 kg), Kendric Maple (61 kg), Logan Stieber (65 kg) James Green (70 kg), Jordan Burroughs (74 kg) and Kyle Dake (79 kg). The three upper weight classes have yet to be announced.
Local wrestling fans could have the chance to watch Taylor compete live on June 16 when Rec Hall hosts an installation of the Final X series, which will help determine the U.S. senior world teams in men’s and women’s freestyle teams for the 2018 World Championships.
The event at Penn State will feature three men’s weight classes (65 kg, 78 kg, 86 kg) and three women’s classes (62 kg, 72 kg, 76 kg), meaning Taylor — and possibly Penn State senior Zain Retherford (65 kg) — could get another chance to compete in the Nittany Lions’ home arena.
