Former Penn State wrestling great David Taylor named to U.S. freestyle World Cup team

In this photo released by the Iran Newspaper, United States’ wrestler David Taylor, standing, celebrates after defeating Iran’s Hassan Yazdani during the men’s freestyle 86-kilogram final at the 2017 world cup in Kermanshah, Iran. The former Nittany Lion will have another chance to compete in the freestyle world cup in April as he was named as a member of the 2018 team by USA Wrestling on Monday. Naeim Ahmadi IIPA via AP, file