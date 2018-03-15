How many wrestlers does Penn State have left after Day 1 of NCAA Championships?

Things didn’t go quite as planned for Penn State on the first day of the NCAA wrestling championships.

The Nittany Lions saw two wrestlers fall into the consolations early, but all nine remained alive on Thursday.

Penn State sits second in the team race with 28.5 points. It trails Ohio State by 7.5 points, and Iowa rounds out the top-3 with 27 points.

“It’s too early to tell,” Nick Nevills said of the team race. “Usually after tomorrow morning’s session, (it’s) a clearer picture of what can happen, but you got to go the full day. You have to wrestle well and they have to wrestle well.”

Nevills is one of seven guys still alive in the championship brackets with Zain Retherford (149 pounds), Jason Nolf (157), Vincenzo Joseph (165), Mark Hall (174), Bo Nickal (184) and Shakur Rasheed (197). Corey Keener (133) and Nick Lee (141) are in the consolations.

The Nittany Lions earned just 10 bonus-point victories, which is unusual. Retherford, Hall and Rasheed were the only guys to pick up multiple bonus points.

Retherford opened by dominating Eastern Michigan’s Kyle Springer, 16-1. He recorded three takedowns and two sets of near-fall points in the third period in the win. In the second round, Retherford took down Maryland’s Alfred Bannister and then pinned him in 2:29.

It was Retherford’s 53rd career pin — tying him with David Taylor and Josh Moore for most in a Penn State singlet. Also, it was the senior’s 91st straight win, passing Oklahoma State head coach John Smith for most consecutive wins.

“I wanted a pin, that’s the best you can do out there for the team,” Retherford said. “I was able to get my bow-and-arrow. I haven’t been able to do that in awhile, so that was fun.”

Hall had a major decision and a technical fall on the day.

He recorded four takedowns and received two stall points on the way to a 12-2 victory over Drexel’s Austin Rose in his opener. Hall followed up by again snapping off four takedowns and collecting two sets of near-fall points for a 21-3 defeat of Purdue’s Dylan Lydy in 6:53.

Rasheed put together two major decision victories.

He shook off an early injury timeout 15 seconds into the match to top The Citadel’s Sawyer Root 13-5. He tallied two takedowns to lead 4-1 after the first period and put up eight points in the third period to close out the win. Rasheed raced out to a 6-0 first-period lead on North Carolina State’s Daniel Chaid before beating him 14-3.

Nolf, Joseph, Nickal and Nevills started their days with bonus points but that was all.

Nevills recorded the most bonus points in the first session of the day with a pin of Kent State’s Stephen Suglio in 5:24. He then had to go through two ultimate tiebreakers to edge North Carolina State’s Michael Boykin 5-4 in the second round.

“I just don’t think I wrestled very well,” he said. “I just kept sticking with it. I’m excited to be wrestling in the quarterfinals tomorrow.”

Nolf started with a 22-7 technical fall of Central Michigan’s Colin Heffernan in 7:00. He advanced to the quarterfinals with a 5-1 win over Wisconsin’s Andrew Crone.

Joseph began his day with a 15-4 major decision over Princeton’s Jonathan Schleifer. He then squeaked by Wyoming’s Branson Ashworth 3-1.

Nickal had a 16-4 major decision over South Dakota State’s Martin Mueller to begin the defense of his title. His second round opponent, Central Michigan’s Jordan Ellingwood, was no match in a 10-4 win.

“We gotta wrestle, you know,” Nittany Lions coach Cael Sanderson said. “I mean tomorrow’s the big day. These bonus points are really huge in the early rounds.”

Keener and Lee both fell into the consolations early by getting pinned.

Keener initially looked impressive against Pittsburgh’s Dom Forys in his opener, scoring the opening points with a takedown. Forys, though, turned a Keener cradle into a cradle of his own for a fall in 4:57. He remained alive with a 9-7 defeat of North Dakota State’s Cam Sykora.

Lee was in control of his match against Maryland’s Ryan Diehl in the first round. Diehl caught Lee and threw him to his back from the standing position for a fall in 2:13. It didn’t take long for Lee to forget, as he earned his second win of the season over Northern Iowa’s Josh Alber, 7-3. Lee pinned Alber in the Southern Scuffle in January.

“They gotta stay alive there,” Sanderson said. “They could just keep going, get bonus points and get back up on that All-America stand. You can’t do that if you’re out.”