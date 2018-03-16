How to watch Penn State wrestlers in the NCAA semifinals

As the Friday afternoon session concludes, all five of Penn State’s reigning national champions are still alive for a chance to repeat their titles as they each moved onto the semifinal round of the 2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships.
No. 1 Zain Retherford, No. 3 Jason Nolf, No. 3 Vincenzo Joseph, No. 2 Mark Hall and No. 1 Bo Nickal will all get their shot Friday evening to earn at ticket to the Saturday’s finals.
Retherford, who needs one more pin to be Penn State’s all-time leader in falls, will take on North Carolina’s No. 4 Troy Heilman at 149 pounds. Nolf, after getting past Iowa’s Michael Kemerer, will face Ohio State’s No. 7 Micah Jordan at 157. Joseph will take on Virginia Tech’s No. 2 David McFadden at 165, while Hall gets No. 3 Daniel Lewis of Missouri at 174 and Bo Nickal gets a rematch with Michigan’s Domenic Abounader at 184.
Meanwhile, Nick Lee, Shakur Rasheed and Nick Nevills are also all still in action Friday evening, battling for third place and All-American status.
Never miss a local story.
The live broadcast will be televised on ESPN at 8 p.m., and radio broadcast starts at 7:40 p.m. on WRSC-AM.
Lauren Muthler: 814-231-4646, @lmuth1259
NCAA wrestling tournament info
When: noon Thursday - 11:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland
How to watch: Session IV (semifinals and wrestlebacks): 8 p.m. Friday, ESPN; Session V (wrestleback semifinals and placement bouts) 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPNU; Session VI (finals): 8 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)
How to listen: 7:40 p.m. Friday; 10:40 a.m. and 7:40 p.m. Saturday on WRSC-AM (Jeff Byers play by play)
How to follow along on Twitter: @ncoblercdt; @lmuth1259; @phoebe_sheehan; @pennstateWREST; and @centredailytimes on Instagram
Comments