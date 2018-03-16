More Videos

Centre County resident Ryan Kanaskie talks about what it means to be a Penn State fan and who his favorite wrestler is from the NCAA championship in Cleveland. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
Centre County resident Ryan Kanaskie talks about what it means to be a Penn State fan and who his favorite wrestler is from the NCAA championship in Cleveland. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

Penn State Wrestling

How to watch Penn State wrestlers in the NCAA semifinals

By Lauren Muthler

lmuthler@centredaily.com

March 16, 2018 03:05 PM

Cleveland

As the Friday afternoon session concludes, all five of Penn State’s reigning national champions are still alive for a chance to repeat their titles as they each moved onto the semifinal round of the 2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

No. 1 Zain Retherford, No. 3 Jason Nolf, No. 3 Vincenzo Joseph, No. 2 Mark Hall and No. 1 Bo Nickal will all get their shot Friday evening to earn at ticket to the Saturday’s finals.

Retherford, who needs one more pin to be Penn State’s all-time leader in falls, will take on North Carolina’s No. 4 Troy Heilman at 149 pounds. Nolf, after getting past Iowa’s Michael Kemerer, will face Ohio State’s No. 7 Micah Jordan at 157. Joseph will take on Virginia Tech’s No. 2 David McFadden at 165, while Hall gets No. 3 Daniel Lewis of Missouri at 174 and Bo Nickal gets a rematch with Michigan’s Domenic Abounader at 184.

Meanwhile, Nick Lee, Shakur Rasheed and Nick Nevills are also all still in action Friday evening, battling for third place and All-American status.

The live broadcast will be televised on ESPN at 8 p.m., and radio broadcast starts at 7:40 p.m. on WRSC-AM.

Lauren Muthler: 814-231-4646, @lmuth1259

NCAA wrestling tournament info

When: noon Thursday - 11:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

How to watch: Session IV (semifinals and wrestlebacks): 8 p.m. Friday, ESPN; Session V (wrestleback semifinals and placement bouts) 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPNU; Session VI (finals): 8 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)

How to listen: 7:40 p.m. Friday; 10:40 a.m. and 7:40 p.m. Saturday on WRSC-AM (Jeff Byers play by play)

