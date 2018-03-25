Is it 2019 yet? Penn State wrestling commit Aaron Brooks checks off another milestone

Future Nittany Lion Aaron Brooks did not waste a lot of time on the mat this weekend at the National High School Coaches Association National Championship in Virginia Beach.
Fresh off winning his fourth Maryland state title, the Penn State wrestling commit made history again when he pinned three-time Utah state champ Cole Moody in 1:23 to become the NHSCA’s fifth-ever four-time national champion.
Brooks also won two NHSCA titles as a middle schooler.
The North Hagerstown senior nearly pinned his way through the 170-pound bracket, racking up five falls and a decision en route to the title. His first three pins — over South Carolina’s Preston Stigall, Pennsylvania’s Colton Shriner and Indiana’s Samuel Gobeyn — came in less than a minute.
Never miss a local story.
In his final match against Moody, Brooks rattled off a quick takedown to open the first period, then beat Moody down from the top position before securing the fall.
Having spent the least amount of time on the mat, Brooks was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Brooks, a Cadet World champ, made his verbal commitment to Penn State in February. He is ranked as the No. 1 pound for pound wrestler at 182 pounds by FloWrestling and No. 13 overall.
Brooks is expected to join the Nittany Lions for the 2019-20 season, as he’s announced plans to spend next year working out at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. He’s projected to wrestle at 174 or 184 pounds in college.
Comments