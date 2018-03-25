Penn State wrestling commit Gavin Teasdale avenges loss to end high school career with a win

Penn State wrestling commit Gavin Teasdale had said he wanted to end his high school career with a win.
That's easier said than done for someone who's wrestling against an opponent who handed him one of his only two career losses.
But trailing by a point with about 10 seconds left in the third period, Teasdale got in on a low double leg and took down two-time New Jersey state champ Patrick Glory at Saturday's Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic. The 5-4 decision avenges his loss to Glory in October at FloWrestling's Who's No. 1 dual.
Teasdale and Glory end their high school series 3-1, in Teasdale's favor. Glory is a senior committed to Princeton.
The 126-pound bout between Teasdale and Glory was the featured match of the event, which pit the top wrestlers from Pennsylvania against the best from across the county.
Teasdale's win, however, was not enough for Team Pennsylvania to pull off the win over Team USA, as it fell 23-21.
The four-time Pennsylvania State champ from Jefferson-Morgan High School signed his National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Penn State in November. He had initially verbally committed to Iowa, where he planned to wrestle with friend and Training partner Spencer Lee, before flipping to Penn State last March.
Teasdale is ranked as the No. 9 high school wrestler at 126 (Glory is No. 1) by FloWrestling. He plans to join the Nittany Lions this fall and projects to wrestle at 125 or 133 pounds.
