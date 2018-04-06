How to watch David Taylor and Team USA at the wrestling World Cup

In this photo released by the Iran Newspaper, United States' wrestler David Taylor, standing, celebrates after defeating Iran's wrestler Hassan Yazdani during the men's freestyle 86 freestyle wrestling competition at the 2017 world cup final match in Kermanshah, Iran, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Iran's wrestling team has defeated the United States wrestling team to win gold medal in the Freestyle World Cup. Naeim Ahmadi IIPA via AP, file