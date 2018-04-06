Here's how to get tickets for USA Wrestling's Final X Series at State College

State College will be getting a taste of freestyle wrestling this summer when Rec Hall plays host to one of USA Wrestling's new Final X Series events in June.
One of three different Final X sites, the State College event, set for 6 p.m. June 16, will see the top two men’s and women’s freestyle wrestlers in each of six weight classes compete in a best-of-three series to determine who will make the 2018 U.S. Senior World teams.
The three weight classes in the men's category are 65, 79 and 86 kilograms, meaning Penn State fans could get the chance to see former Penn State standouts David Taylor and Zain Retherford wrestle at Rec Hall again.
"We haven't been out east for our World Team trials for awhile, and I think that (Penn State wrestling coach) Cael (Sanderson) and his staff have put together some great competitors out here," USA Wrestling National Events Director Pete Isais said in January about choosing State College. "I think we're going to have a lot of Penn State kids who are going to be on future world teams coming down the pipe, so I think it's a chance for them to make a world team in their own facilities."
State College was selected along with Lincoln, Nebraska, and Allentown as the three inaugural sites of the Final X series.
Presale tickets for Penn State wrestling season ticket holders and those on the waiting list, Nittany Lion Club members and Penn State Wrestling Booster Club members starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday and lasts through April 15. Public ticket sales based on availability will begin at 10 a.m. April 16.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 800-648-8269 or dropping by the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Presale tickets can also be purchased at http://gopsusports.com/finalx.
Whether an athlete qualifies for Final X is based on their placement at the 2018 U.S. Open in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 26-28, and the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament for men’s and women’s freestyle, set for Rochester, Minnesota, May 18-20.
“Rec Hall has an amazing tradition of hosting well-attended and exciting major wrestling events,” Isais said in a press release. "It is a great venue to showcase our nation’s top wrestlers battling for spots on Team USA. Fans will enjoy a first-class event production that will add even more excitement."
