Former Pitt pledge flips commitment to Penn State wrestling

Penn State wrestling just got a little stronger — and, much to the delight of Nittany Lions fans, it came at the expense of Pitt.
Coveted 2018 wrestling recruit and two-time national preps champ Jack Davis announced Wednesday night that he flipped his commitment from Pitt to Penn State. The in-state product from Wyoming Seminary will likely compete in Happy Valley at either 133 or 141 pounds.
“Proud to announce that I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Penn State University,” he wrote on Twitter.
Davis initially committed to the Panthers late last year before reportedly re-opening his recruitment about two months ago. He joins a Penn State recruiting class that includes the likes of Michael Beard, Roman Bravo-Young, Aaron Brooks, Joe Lee, Seth Nevills, Gavin Teasdale and Brody Teske.
Both FloWrestling and Intermat ranked the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class as the nation’s No. 1 last month. Davis’ addition only strengthens the country’s top group.
Davis won three Pennsylvania preps titles and placed fifth in the 2016 Cadet World Championships. He could compete for next year’s open spot at 133, but both Teasdale and Bravo-Young will be difficult to top — which could make Davis a redshirt candidate, barring any shake-ups elsewhere on the roster.
Head coach Cael Sanderson clearly sees potential. And Davis can only make the lineup stronger.
Comments