Kickoff event set for Penn State wrestling season

Penn State will host an open practice with buffet dinner and silent auction to kick off its wrestling season on Oct. 14.
The event for the defending national champions will start at 6 p.m. at Rec Hall, with the Nittany Lion coaches guiding fans through the practice session. The dinner will be provided by Hog Father’s.
Full event tickets, including dinner and silent auction registration is $25 per person. Tickets to the practice and auction only are $10. Tickets are available at 1-800-NITTANY, the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office or online at http://www.gopsusports.com/wrestlingkickoffevent and using the case-sensitive promo code KICKOFF16.
The regular season opens Nov. 11 at Army.
Comments