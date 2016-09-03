Penn State’s Mark Hall captures Junior World title

Penn State wrestler Mark Hall competed against the best in the world at the Junior World Wrestling Championships in Macon, France on Saturday.
Hall, who is a true freshman, outscored his opponents 40-8 en route to a 74-kilogram freestyle title.
In the finals, the six-time Minnesota state champion took care of Iran’s Yousef Bazrighaleh in 31 seconds. Hall earned a 10-0 technical fall for the win. It was his third of the tournament.
Hall almost didn’t make the finals as he edged Murad Suleymanov of Azerbaijan 5-5 by criteria in the semifinals. It was the closet match for Hall.
Earlier in the week, Spring Mills native Michael Rogers competed in the 120-kg Greco-Roman weight class.
Rogers, who will continue his wrestling career at North Carolina State, had to wrestle in the qualification round and squared off with Russia’s Nikolai Izmailov. Izmailov made short work of Rogers with a 9-0 victory ending Rogers’ tournament.
