Penn State women’s basketball thumps Illinois after quick start

The Penn State women’s basketball team increased its winning streak to four games after a big, 80-62 win over Illinois on Tuesday night.
The Lady Lions opened on a 15-0 run and led 38-18 by halftime.
Four players reached double digits in scoring for Penn State — including Lindsey Spann (15), Teniya Page (14), Sierra Moore (14) and Kaliyah Mitchell (11). Mitchell, Moore and Page each just missed out on a double-double as they had nine rebounds apiece.
It was Penn State’s best rebounding performance of the season, as it finished with a season-best 51 rebounds.
The Lady Lions next travel to East Lansing, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, to battle Michigan State.
