Women's Basketball

February 14, 2017 11:07 PM

Penn State women’s basketball thumps Illinois after quick start

From CDT staff reports

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.

The Penn State women’s basketball team increased its winning streak to four games after a big, 80-62 win over Illinois on Tuesday night.

The Lady Lions opened on a 15-0 run and led 38-18 by halftime.

Four players reached double digits in scoring for Penn State — including Lindsey Spann (15), Teniya Page (14), Sierra Moore (14) and Kaliyah Mitchell (11). Mitchell, Moore and Page each just missed out on a double-double as they had nine rebounds apiece.

It was Penn State’s best rebounding performance of the season, as it finished with a season-best 51 rebounds.

The Lady Lions next travel to East Lansing, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, to battle Michigan State.

Related content

Women's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Heart monitors help Penn State men's hockey improve performance

View more video

Sports Videos