Lady Lions fall, but Teniya Page eclipses 1,000-point mark

Penn State’s Teniya Page scored a career-high 35 points and became just the fourth sophomore in school history to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau — but that still just wasn’t enough for the Lady Lions.
Despite Page’s performance, the Penn State women’s basketball team fell to Minnesota, 70-64, Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament. The Golden Gophers will advance to the quarterfinal against No. 4 Maryland on Friday.
Page was 11 of 22 from the field Thursday and 9 of 10 on free throws to produce more than half the Lady Lions’ offense. She even shot .500 — markedly higher than the rest of the team (.211).
Sierra Moore chipped in a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Besides her and Page, no other Lady Lion reached double digits in either category. Minnesota’s Carlie Wagner paced her team with 26 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lady Lions’ hope for a berth in the NCAA tournament is now all but over. The field for the WNIT will be announced March 13.
