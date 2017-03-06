Kyla Irwin, Huskies win AAC championship, earn NCAA bid

Kyla Irwin is heading to the NCAA tournament.
The State College graduate contributed to the UConn women’s basketball team’s 100-44 win over South Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game, officially earning the program the automatic bid to the NCAAs. The bracket will be announced next Monday, when the Huskies figure to be the No. 1 overall seed.
Irwin, a freshman, hit her only shot of the game — a 3-pointer — to go with a rebound and an assist in 11 minutes of action during the team’s 107th consecutive victory.
Irwin becomes the first State College graduate to be a part of a women’s team to make the tournament since Emily Suhey was a member of the 2009 and 2013 Villanova teams, though she did not play in either tournament. If Irwin gets into game action, she would be the first former Lady Little Lion to hit the court since Katie Glusko (now Sosnoskie) with West Virginia in 2004.
Comments