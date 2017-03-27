Kyla Irwin, UConn headed to Final Four

State College’s Kyla Irwin is headed to the Final Four.
Irwin saw three minutes of action, pulling down a rebound, in the Connecticut Huskies’ 90-52 win over Oregon in their NCAA regional final Monday night.
The defending national champions, who earned their 111th consecutive win, will face Mississippi State in the national semifinals in Dallas on Friday.
Irwin is the second State College Area High School graduate to make it to college basketball’s Final Four. Gabe Norwood was a member of George Mason’s run to the semifinals in 2006.
