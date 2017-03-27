Kyla Irwin, UConn headed to Final Four

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says Pause

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:07 Bellefonte Area High School Mini-Thon

0:20 Jerry Sandusky speaks as he enters courthouse

2:33 UK Parliament on lockdown as authorities respond to incident on Westminster Bridge