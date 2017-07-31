Penn State junior Teniya Page and the rest of the Lady Lions will have Big Ten home and away games this season against Minnesota, Ohio State and Rutgers. They’ll open the 2017-18 season on Nov. 10.
Penn State junior Teniya Page and the rest of the Lady Lions will have Big Ten home and away games this season against Minnesota, Ohio State and Rutgers. They’ll open the 2017-18 season on Nov. 10. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State junior Teniya Page and the rest of the Lady Lions will have Big Ten home and away games this season against Minnesota, Ohio State and Rutgers. They’ll open the 2017-18 season on Nov. 10. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Women's Basketball

Lady Lions’ home/away opponents named for Big Ten season

From CDT staff reports

July 31, 2017 11:34 PM

ROSEMONT, Ill.

The Big Ten revealed the conference home and away games for the Penn State women’s 2017-18 basketball season and announced that it will twice play Minnesota, Ohio State and Rutgers.

The home games for the Lady Lions include Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State and Northwestern. The away games will come against Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue and Wisconsin.

Dates, times and broadcast information will not be announced until a later date.

The season tips off on Nov. 10 against Sienna at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Lady Lions will also host Drexel on Nov. 12.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Penn State football 2017 has arrived

Penn State football 2017 has arrived 0:59

Penn State football 2017 has arrived
This is what people think about Trump's military ban on transgender people 1:16

This is what people think about Trump's military ban on transgender people
Captain rescues his crewman after boat capsizes in Alaska 0:55

Captain rescues his crewman after boat capsizes in Alaska

View More Video