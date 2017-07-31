Lady Lions’ home/away opponents named for Big Ten season

The Big Ten revealed the conference home and away games for the Penn State women’s 2017-18 basketball season and announced that it will twice play Minnesota, Ohio State and Rutgers.
The home games for the Lady Lions include Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State and Northwestern. The away games will come against Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue and Wisconsin.
Dates, times and broadcast information will not be announced until a later date.
The season tips off on Nov. 10 against Sienna at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Lady Lions will also host Drexel on Nov. 12.
